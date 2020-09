Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 07:43 Hits: 5

“He’s fully aware of his condition, he’s fully aware of what happened and he’s fully aware of where he is,” a German official told NYT.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/09/15/navalny-plans-return-home-as-russian-doctors-coma-claims-challenged-reports-a71440