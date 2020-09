Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 13 September 2020 18:21 Hits: 4

Sunday's protest took place on the eve of crunch talks between strongman Alexander Lukashenko and his main ally, Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/09/13/tens-of-thousands-rally-in-belarus-despite-mass-arrests-a71424