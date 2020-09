Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020

The Saudi trial into the killing of critic Jamal Khashoggi has lacked transparency and fallen short on assigning accountability for the crime, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday.

