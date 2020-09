Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 22:20 Hits: 2

Five percent of Brazilians would refuse under any circumstances to take a vaccine against coronavirus and a further 20per cent indicated they might not take it, according to a survey published in newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo on Sunday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/up-to-a-quarter-of-brazilians-may-not-take-covid-19-vaccine-13087314