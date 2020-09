Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 22:31 Hits: 2

French health authorities reported 8,975 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, setting an all-time high of daily additional infections since the disease started to spread in the country at the end of the winter.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-france-daily-cases-hit-record-13083802