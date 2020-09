Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 22:44 Hits: 2

Epidermologist Margot Gage Witvliet says she went from being healthy and active to fearing she was dying almost overnight – and dug into the research to understand what's happening to long-haulers like her.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/covid-19-coronavirus-symptoms-last-for-months-pain-headaches-13078824