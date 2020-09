Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 23:12 Hits: 2

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday accused Democrats of hurting the poor with policies aimed at fighting climate change, and said the agency would keep supporting development and deregulation if President Donald Trump is re-elected.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-s-us-epa-chief-claims-climate-change-fight-hurts-the-poor-13080850