Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 23:16 Hits: 2

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden put himself squarely in the middle of ongoing national tumult over racial injustice and police brutality on Thursday (Sep 3), meeting with residents of strife-torn Kenosha, Wisconsin, and speaking by phone with the black man shot there by police.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-speaks-with-jacob-blake-hears-from-kenosha-residents-13079358