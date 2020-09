Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 15:46 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: Serbia and Kosovo are expected to sign an agreement on opening economic relations at the White House on Friday (Sep 4), giving President Donald Trump the opportunity to claim a new diplomatic victory for his administration. Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/serbia--kosovo-expected-to-sign-pact-at-white-house-13083408