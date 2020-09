Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 09:29 Hits: 3

Lebanese rescue workers searching through rubble in a residential area after a huge Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4 have detected signs of life under the masonry, a rescue worker said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/signs-of-life-detected-under-rubble-a-month-after-beirut-blast--says-rescuer-13080406