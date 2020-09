Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 02:06 Hits: 3

The tiny Pacific nation of Palau has urged the United States military to build bases on its territory -- which lies in a region where Washington is pushing back against growing Chinese influence.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/palau-pacific-united-states-military-china-influence-13081206