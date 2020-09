Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 04 September 2020 02:34 Hits: 4

The Athletes Village built for Lima's Panamerican Games is being put into service again - as a hospital treating hundreds ofCOVID-19 patients.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-peru-lima-athletes-village-hospital-coronavirus-patient-13081260