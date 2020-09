Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 07:50 Hits: 3

Eight years ago, rising water levels in Kenya's Lake Nakuru drove away the clouds of pink coloured flamingos that were the park's biggest draw. Rangers say their disappearance triggered a drop in visitor numbers by for the Nakuru National Park.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pink-flamingos-lake-nakuru-kenya-nature-wildlife-13078740