Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 03 September 2020 07:30 Hits: 3

The deal will be reciprocal, meaning the countries will need to accept Russian citizens in order for Russia to accept theirs.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/09/03/russia-plans-to-resume-egypt-uae-maldives-flights-amid-pandemic-a71330