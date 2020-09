Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 19:14 Hits: 12

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is in intensive care in a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday (Sep 2).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-alexei-navalny-poisoned-nerve-agent-evidence-germany-13076530