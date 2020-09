Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 02 September 2020 11:55 Hits: 3

Greece recorded its first coronavirus case in the overcrowded migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos, two migration ministry officials said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-greece-first-case-migrant-camp-lesbos-13075768