Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 31 August 2020 23:39 Hits: 1

New Jersey and California on Monday took incremental steps toward resumption of their pre-pandemic economies by allowing restaurants to begin limited indoor dining, as new coronavirus cases abated nationwide despite some new hotspots.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-new-jersey-california-indoor-dining-resume-13069956