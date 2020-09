Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 00:01 Hits: 1

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday pardoned more than 100 lawmakers and associates of opposition leader Juan Guaido "in the interests of promoting national reconciliation," the government said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/venezuela-maduro-pardons-opposition-lawmakers-13070196