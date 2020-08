Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 10:53 Hits: 2

Sofiya Khaliulina joined dozens of other supporters for a 24-hour vigil outside the Siberian hospital where opposition leader Alexei Navalny was being treated for suspected poisoning before his transfer to Germany.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/navalny-s-poisoning-in-russia-spurs-supporters-to-fight-on-13055652