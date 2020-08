Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 26 August 2020 11:33 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: The United States is set to execute Lezmond Mitchell, a convicted murderer and the only Native American on federal death row, on Wednesday (Aug 26), despite opposition from the Navajo Nation, which says the government is infringing tribal sovereignty. Mitchell, a Navajo, is set to be ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-execute-death-row-inmate-native-american-13055710