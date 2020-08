Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 12:30 Hits: 3

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Germany on Monday (Aug 24) announced details of its first "green" bond placing, tapping financial markets to fund environmental projects for the first time. The finance ministry said it would raise up to 11 billion euros ($13 billion) in 2020 to support climate-related projects ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/germany-green-bonds-finance-climate-change-13048510