Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 06:37 Hits: 5

New Zealand will extend the current coronavirus restrictions in its largest city of Auckland until Sunday night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-extends-covid-19-curbs-auckland-jacinda-ardern-13046884