Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 24 August 2020 07:51 Hits: 6

HONG KONG/LONDON: Hong Konger Winnie Tong aims to move to Britain with her family in two years, but is stalling on plans to buy a house there after prices jumped almost 15 per cent since April. The 40-year-old who used to be in two minds about leaving Hong Kong now wants to settle in Birmingham as ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/hong-kong-buyers-rush-for-uk-properties-after-security-law-13047442