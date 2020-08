Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 18:16 Hits: 3

Germany warned against travel to Brussels because of the high rate of coronavirus infections in Belgian capital, which is also home to the main organs of the European Union, according to a Foreign Ministry statement published on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/germany-extends-belgium-travel-warning-to-brussels-13043216