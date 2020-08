Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 23:51 Hits: 6

After being accused by Democrats of being a chaotic and dishonest leader, President Donald Trump countered on Friday that Democrats, not he, would bring chaos to the United States if Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/battered-by-democrats--trump-fires-back-against--total-anarchy--madness-and-chaos--13043446