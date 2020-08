Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 21 August 2020 03:25 Hits: 4

WELLINGTON: The Australian white supremacist who murdered 51 Muslim worshippers in last year's New Zealand mosque shootings will face survivors of his rampage during a sentencing hearing next week that is likely to see him jailed for life. Far-right extremist Brenton Tarrant was convicted in March ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-mosque-shooter-christchurch-shootings-survivors-13040496