Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 12:45 Hits: 2

The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating inequalities between rich and poor, Pope Francis said on Wednesday, calling for universal vaccines not reserved just for the wealthiest.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pope-calls-for-social-justice-and-covid-19-vaccines-for-all-13035452