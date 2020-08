Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 13:53 Hits: 2

"No one is making a secret of the fact that this is about geopolitics," Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov said.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/08/19/russia-slams-foreign-meddling-in-belarus-rules-out-immediate-military-aid-a71199