Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 03:39 Hits: 2

New Zealand said it would increase the number of defence personnel at its quarantine facilities and border to beat any further spread of COVID-19, as it reported five new cases in the community on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-new-zealand-border-military-outbreak-13033222