Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 07:06 Hits: 3

Animal lovers rejoice: Mei Xiang, a 22-year-old giant panda at the National Zoo in Washington, DC will give birth in a matter of days, according to zoo officials, in what could be her fourth successful pregnancy.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/washington-giant-panda-pregnant-us-national-zoo-covid-19-13032860