Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 07:25 Hits: 3

Finland said on Wednesday it will bring back travel restrictions for several countries which it had for months considered safe destinations, including Germany and its Nordic neighbours, to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/finland-returns-covid-19-travel-restrictions-for-several-13034210