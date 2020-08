Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 19:27 Hits: 6

The Interior Ministry in Belarus acknowledged on Tuesday that police were quitting their posts in response to calls from the political opposition, after President Alexander Lukashenko awarded medals to police who have helped him stay in power.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/belarus-opposition-sets-up-council-lukashenko-decries-attempt-to-13032062