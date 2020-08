Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 19:31 Hits: 8

Easing in with virtual classrooms would be better in parts of the country that have a coronavirus infection positivity rate of more than 10 per cent, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious diseases expert, said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fauci-says-virtual-classrooms-better-in-parts-of-country-hard-hit-by-covid-19-13032248