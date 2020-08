Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 16:51 Hits: 2

Since the Council of Europe's anti-corruption council's last report in 2017, Russia has complied with nine of out of 22 recommendations.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/08/18/council-of-europe-urges-russia-to-up-anti-corruption-efforts-a71190