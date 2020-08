Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 11:01 Hits: 2

Countries putting their own interests ahead of others in trying to ensure supplies of a possible coronavirus vaccine are making the pandemic worse, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/who-calls-for-end-to-covid-19-vaccine-nationalism-13031382