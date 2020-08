Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 07:59 Hits: 6

SYDNEY: Australia on Tuesday (Aug 18) recorded its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 infections in a month, buoying hopes that a stringent lockdown in the country's second-most populous state has prevented a fresh wave of cases nationally. Led by cases in Victoria state - the epicentre of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-victoria-new-coronavirus-cases-aug-18-13029778