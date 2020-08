Articles

Turkey's total number of coronavirus cases rose to more than 250,000, with 1,233 new cases identified in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Monday, as the death toll from the virus neared 6,000.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-s-total-covid-19-cases-rise-to-over-250-000-health-13029314