Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 19:42 Hits: 2

Turkey on Saturday condemned as "interventionist" comments that U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden had made in December when he advocated a new U.S. approach to the "autocrat" President Tayyip Erdogan and support for opposition parties.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/turkey-slams-biden-s-past-call-for-us-to-back-erdogan-opponents-13024626