Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 20:42 Hits: 3

The French Health Ministry on Saturday reported 3,310 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new post-lockdown high for the fourth day in a row and taking the country's cumulative cases to 215,521.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/french-daily-covid-19-cases-rise-above-3-000-13024518