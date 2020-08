Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 15 August 2020 20:44 Hits: 3

Mexico will need up to 200 million coronavirus vaccine doses, according to a senior government official, and inoculation of its 120 million inhabitants could start as early as April if clinical trials and regulatory approvals for pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca Plc go as planned.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/mexico-needs-200-million-covid-19-vaccine-doses--shots-could-start-in-april-13024696