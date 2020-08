Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 16 August 2020 02:42 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON: Despite being gaffe-prone, getting up in years and barely heading out on the campaign trail, Democrat Joe Biden is leading in the polls as the coronavirus epidemic and economic crisis make the November presidential election a referendum on Donald Trump. The COVID-19 outbreak has ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-grabs-spotlight-but-reclusive-biden-leads-us-polls-13024968