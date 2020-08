Articles

Published on Friday, 14 August 2020

Moscow's health department said on Friday it had recorded 1,706 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in July, a toll it said helped account for a rise of about 7per cent in the city's mortality rate compared to the same month last year.

