Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 22:12 Hits: 4

The global entertainment industry has ground to a halt because of the pandemic, with the American film industry in a particular bind. But it has weathered worse storms and there’s hope for this one too, says an observer.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/commentary-movie-theatres-are-on-life-support-13020602