Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 17:39 Hits: 4

Canada is planning for a reasonable worst case scenario in which new waves of the coronavirus would intermittently swamp the public health system, officials said on Friday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-canada-new-waves-could-swamp-healthcare-system-13022522