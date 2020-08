Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 18:56 Hits: 8

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proposed a video summit with the United States, Britain, France, China, Germany and Iran in a bid to avoid "confrontation and escalation" at the United Nations, where Washington is trying to extend an arms embargo on Tehran.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/putin-proposes-world-powers-summit-to-avoid-un--confrontation--over-iran-13022914