Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 08:41 Hits: 2

JOHANNESBURG: In an Italian bistro in an upmarket Johannesburg neighbourhood, smiling patrons chat at candle-lit tables in a scene reminiscent of less-troubled times before the COVID-19 pandemic. But there's no alcohol on the menu. Instead, diners order red or white "coffee" served in grey mugs ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/south-african-speakeasies-boost-calls-for-end-to-covid-19-booze-13020742