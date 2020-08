Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 14 August 2020 07:38 Hits: 13

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Aug 14) he had heard Democratic vice-presidential running mate Kamala Harris was not eligible to serve, stoking a false claim echoing the baseless "birther" theory he promoted about Barack Obama. At a White House news conference, Trump was asked ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-promotes-false-birther-theory-about-kamala-harris-13020944