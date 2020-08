Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 18:13 Hits: 4

Joe Biden’s selection of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate provides a brand-new target for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign that has struggled to find an effective line of attack against his Democratic rival.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/why-kamala-harris-may-prove-an-elusive-target-for-trump-13014510