Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 07:12 Hits: 3

SYDNEY: Australia recorded its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday (Aug 12) and the biggest daily rise in infections in three days, denting hopes that a second wave gripping the state of Victoria may be stabilising. Victoria reported 21 deaths - two more than the previous deadliest ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-australia-victoria-aug-12-deadliest-day-pandemic-13012614