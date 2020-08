Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 11 August 2020 14:23 Hits: 4

Dental patients and staff need to be protected from any potential infection by aerosol-generating procedures, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, as dentists return to work in areas where the COVID-19 pandemic is easing.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/delay-routine-dental-checkups-who-urges-covid-19-risk-13011622